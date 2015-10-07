Metallica go backstage in video

Metallica have released a video of their performance of Harvester Of Sorrow in Quebec City, Canada.

The clip, which also features backstage scenes, was captured during the band’s historic show at the Canadian city’s brand new Videotron Centre last month, when they became the first band to perform at the arena. Two nights earlier, James Hetfield and co were the last act to play at the city’s Colisee Pepsi before its closure.

Before launching into classic track Harvester Of Sorrow Hetfield said: “We’re very grateful to be the first band playing in here, and all the Metallica family is here to celebrate that. Loud and proud, Quebec City.”

Metallica are working on their 10th album, but no recording timeline or release date has yet been revealed. In April, lead guitarist Kirk Hammett admitted he had lost 250 ideas for the record when his phone went missing.