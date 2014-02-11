Metal The Secret To Gold Medallist's Success

You might not have heard of Sage Kotsenburg yet, but as the winner of a gold medal at the Sochi Winter Olympics, the snowboarder is fast becoming a big name.

The Utah native bagged a gold at this past weekend’s snowboard slopestyle event – and his recipe for success is one that’s particularly close to our hearts.

“Judas Priest, Metallica and Slayer,” he tells Today.com of his pre-competition musical diet. “I just started bumping that stuff and getting into a nice mindset for the day.”

Well, it obviously worked, so best get your applications for the next Olympic event in now, eh? Eh?!