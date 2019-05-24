Trending

Metal Hammer Podcast: The lowdown on Rammstein's album number 7

Our opinion on the new self-titled release from Rammstein. Plus: Why 1994 ruled, the new Slipknot single and Marilyn Manson's acting

Rammstein
(Image: © Jens Koch)

We are super proud of the latest issue of Metal Hammer (out NOW!). We've packed it full of nostalgia from the greatest ever year in metal... 1994!

Machine Head, Marilyn Manson, Korn, Emperor, Pantera, In Flames, Alice in Chains, Acid Bath, Mayhem, Darkthrone – so many classic albums all released within merely 12 months!

We talk through Rammstein's new album, track by track, discussing all the good, the bad and the bloody brilliant aspects of record no. 7.

Plus, is Slipknot's new track any good? What do we think of the masks? And how excited are we for Marilyn Manson's new acting role?

