Metal Hammer Podcast: The lowdown on Rammstein's album number 7

We are super proud of the latest issue of Metal Hammer (out NOW!). We've packed it full of nostalgia from the greatest ever year in metal... 1994!

Machine Head, Marilyn Manson, Korn, Emperor, Pantera, In Flames, Alice in Chains, Acid Bath, Mayhem, Darkthrone – so many classic albums all released within merely 12 months!

We talk through Rammstein's new album, track by track, discussing all the good, the bad and the bloody brilliant aspects of record no. 7.

Plus, is Slipknot's new track any good? What do we think of the masks? And how excited are we for Marilyn Manson's new acting role?

