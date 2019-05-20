Marilyn Manson to appear in HBO series The New Pope

It’s been confirmed that Marilyn Manson will star alongside Sharon Stone in TV series The New Pope.

The project is being helmed by Paolo Sorrentino who also directed The Young Pope and it will be broadcast on HBO. A release date has yet to be revealed.

Variety report that both the vocalist and Stone are fans of the previous series, although there’s no word yet what roles they will play.

John Malkovich and Jude Law were previously announced for the project and they will play two popes in the series which is described as similar to Fargo and True Detective.

Revealing a picture of his character on-set, Manson tweeted: "The New Pope is gonna be fantastic. When in Rome.”

Manson has had many acting roles throughout the years, including Sons Of Anarchy, Salem, Californication and David Lynch’s Lost Highway.

The vocalist is preparing to head out on the road with Rob Zombie this summer on the The Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour, while Manson revealed in March that he was wrapping up work on his new studio album.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson 2019 tour dates

Jul 09: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Jul 10: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Jul 12: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Jul 13: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 14: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Jul 16: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Jul 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Jul 21: Council Bluffs WestFair Amphitheatre, IA

Jul 23: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Jul 24: Bismarck Event Center, ND

Jul 25: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Aug 04: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Aug 06: Saskatoon SaskTel Center, SK

Aug 07: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 09: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 10: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Aug 11: Fort Wayne Allen County Coliseum, IN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 14: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Aug 16: Ottawa Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Aug 17: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 18: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH