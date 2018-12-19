Metal Hammer Podcast: The Big Review

We dissect the last 12 months in metal, including our albums of the year, what records surprised us most, and our best and worst moments. Member 2018? We member.

We also chat about the latest developments in the Jered Threatin saga, and debate what's going to happen next for the self-proclaimed illusionist.

Plus: we answer your questions and reveal our favourite salty snacks.

Don't forget to give us a rating on your preferred platform! And if you really like it, why not leave us a review?

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.