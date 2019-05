It’s just El and Alice in the studio this week, but boy, have we been to some phenomenal gigs over the weekend.

Speaking of gigs, with London venue Borderline announcing its closure we are reminded of all the small music establishments we have lost over the past decade and how and why we need to help save them.

Plus, we discuss the mystery of Threatin, rockstars on the toilet, Ghost and Ville Valo!

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.