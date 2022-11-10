We brought Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Korn’s Jonathan Davis together for the brand new issue of Metal Hammer

By Eleanor Goodman
( Metal Hammer )
published

The new issue of Metal Hammer features icons Amy Lee and Jonathan Davis in conversation

Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Korn’s Jonathan Davis together against a grey background
(Image credit: Future)

Metal hammer new issue

(Image credit: Future)

The new issue of Metal Hammer celebrates two icons: Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Korn’s Jonathan Davis.

Inside, we find out how the two singers have inspired each other, what it’s like to cope with unexpected megastardom, and how they survived nu metal and thrived beyond it. Amy speaks out about her battles to get her voice heard, while Jonathan remembers the fistfights and chaos of Korn’s early days.

Also in the issue: we revisit Iron Maiden’s Egyptian-themed World Slavery Tour, investigate the metal wave that’s sweeping TikTok and bringing the likes of Ghost to the mainstream, get the inside story on Lacuna Coil’s Comalies reboot album, and meet Jon Krieger of Blackbraid – the black metal project that’s bringing Native American cultures into the spotlight.

If that’s not enough for you, we get Venom frontman and all-round metal icon Cronos to look back over his career, Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall faces your questions, we review the brand new Disturbed album, talk life lessons with Clutch’s Neil Fallon and shine an interrogation room spotlight on Sabaton’s Joakim Brodén. All that and Katatonia, Royal Thunder, Watain, Lingua Ignota and more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online (opens in new tab) and have it delivered straight to your door.

Eleanor Goodman
Eleanor Goodman
Editor, Metal Hammer

Eleanor was promoted to the role of Editor at Metal Hammer magazine after over seven years with the company, having previously served as Deputy Editor and Features Editor. Prior to joining Metal Hammer, El spent three years as Production Editor at Kerrang! and four years as Production Editor and Deputy Editor at Bizarre. She has also written for the likes of Classic Rock, Prog, Rock Sound and Visit London amongst others, and was a regular presenter on the Metal Hammer Podcast. 