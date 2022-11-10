We brought Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Korn’s Jonathan Davis together for the brand new issue of Metal Hammer

(Image credit: Future)

The new issue of Metal Hammer celebrates two icons: Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Korn’s Jonathan Davis.

Inside, we find out how the two singers have inspired each other, what it’s like to cope with unexpected megastardom, and how they survived nu metal and thrived beyond it. Amy speaks out about her battles to get her voice heard, while Jonathan remembers the fistfights and chaos of Korn’s early days.

Also in the issue: we revisit Iron Maiden’s Egyptian-themed World Slavery Tour, investigate the metal wave that’s sweeping TikTok and bringing the likes of Ghost to the mainstream, get the inside story on Lacuna Coil’s Comalies reboot album, and meet Jon Krieger of Blackbraid – the black metal project that’s bringing Native American cultures into the spotlight.

If that’s not enough for you, we get Venom frontman and all-round metal icon Cronos to look back over his career, Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall faces your questions, we review the brand new Disturbed album, talk life lessons with Clutch’s Neil Fallon and shine an interrogation room spotlight on Sabaton’s Joakim Brodén. All that and Katatonia, Royal Thunder, Watain, Lingua Ignota and more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now.

