The new issue of Metal Hammer is a massive 2022 celebration – with three free gifts!

(Image credit: Future)

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a huge celebration of all the events that defined metal this year – including our 50 Best Albums countdown. Plus, it comes with an exclusive Ghost badge set (featuring all four Papas), an official Stranger Things Hellfire Club patch, and a shiny 2023 calendar.

Inside, we remember some of the biggest moments of 2022, including: the hype around Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson, Pantera’s controversial reunion, Ghost’s rise on TikTok, Slipknot’s experimental album, Ozzy Osbourne’s surprise appearance at the Commonwealth Games, the landmark Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, how Jinjer became ambassadors for Ukraine and that Woodstock ’99 documentary.

We also pay tribute to the icons we lost, including The Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad and Meat Loaf.

Oh, and there’s the small matter of our 50 Best Albums Of 2022 countdown, featuring all the music you loved and all the music you might have missed. Who’s No.1? Find out inside…

All this, plus Halestorm, Architects, Witch Fever, Devin Townsend, Iron Maiden, Converge, Cradle Of Filth and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)