The new issue of Metal Hammer is a massive 2022 celebration – with three free gifts!

By Eleanor Goodman
( Metal Hammer )
published

The brand new issue of Metal Hammer is out now – and it comes with a Ghost badge set, a Stranger Things Hellfire Club patch and a 2023 calendar

Metal Hammer 369 feature
(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 369

(Image credit: Future)

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a huge celebration of all the events that defined metal this year – including our 50 Best Albums countdown. Plus, it comes with an exclusive Ghost badge set (featuring all four Papas), an official Stranger Things Hellfire Club patch, and a shiny 2023 calendar.

Inside, we remember some of the biggest moments of 2022, including: the hype around Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson, Pantera’s controversial reunion, Ghost’s rise on TikTok, Slipknot’s experimental album, Ozzy Osbourne’s surprise appearance at the Commonwealth Games, the landmark Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, how Jinjer became ambassadors for Ukraine and that Woodstock ’99 documentary.

We also pay tribute to the icons we lost, including The Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad and Meat Loaf.

Oh, and there’s the small matter of our 50 Best Albums Of 2022 countdown, featuring all the music you loved and all the music you might have missed. Who’s No.1? Find out inside…

All this, plus Halestorm, Architects, Witch Fever, Devin Townsend, Iron Maiden, Converge, Cradle Of Filth and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.

Metal Hammer line break

MHR369

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 369 feature

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 369 feature

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 369 feature

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 369 feature

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 369 feature

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 369 feature

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 369 feature

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 369 feature

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 369 feature

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 369 feature

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 369 feature

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 369 feature

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 369 feature

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 369 feature

(Image credit: Future)
Eleanor Goodman
Eleanor Goodman
Editor, Metal Hammer

Eleanor was promoted to the role of Editor at Metal Hammer magazine after over seven years with the company, having previously served as Deputy Editor and Features Editor. Prior to joining Metal Hammer, El spent three years as Production Editor at Kerrang! and four years as Production Editor and Deputy Editor at Bizarre. She has also written for the likes of Classic Rock, Prog, Rock Sound and Visit London amongst others, and was a regular presenter on the Metal Hammer Podcast. 