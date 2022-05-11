Trevor Strnad: the metal world pays tribute

The metal world has paid tribute to The Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad, who passed away today at the age of 41.

The Michigan band announced the singer’s death on social media earlier today, May 11.

In the statement they said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him.

“A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.”

Strnad’s TBDM bandmate, guitarist Brandon Ellis, posted a tribute on Instagram.

“I can not even begin to process this," Ellis wrote. "In total shock and disbelief. It has been my greatest honor to spend the last six and a half years in a band with this absolute icon and legend. A brother. A best friend.

“One of the funniest and most entertaining people to walk the earth. The life of the party that is The Black Dahlia Murder, as well as any given room he happens to occupy. A lyrical mastermind. A champion of the entire culture of heavy music. Also my biggest supporter.

“This man changed my life and believed in me more than I do myself. I can not believe there will no more laughs had, songs written together, or stages decimated with Trevor at the helm. I hope he knew how much he was loved the world over.



“Rest in peace Trevor Scott Strnad.”

Other musicians were quick to add their own tributes.

"So sad to hear about the passing of Trevor from The Black Dahlia Murder," offered Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn. "Absolutely horrible. He was such a sweet guy. Had him on my podcast about 10 months ago, he was very open about struggling with depression. It’s a sad day for the metal community"

“Hearing about the death of Trevor Strnad has me reflecting on how much of an influence he has been on my musical career…clearly much more than just a musician and will be missed by so many…tragically young,” said Bury Tomorrow’s Dani Winter-Bates.

Trivium’s Matt Heafy wrote: “Rest In Peace to an icon of modern metal. I’ve had the privilege to be able to tour with and play shows with Trevor countless times since 2005 - I have been a big fan of TBDM since 2003. My heart goes out to his family, band, and every one of TBDM’s supporters around the world.”

“RIP Trevor Strnad, you’ll be missed dearly, my deepest condolences to TDBM, his family, friends & fans. Thanks for all the laughs, the stories, the music, & so much more,” said Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta.

"Shocked," added Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy. "What a sweetheart Trevor is - and so talented too. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. Trevor it was an honour and pleasure to share the stage with you. Rock in power."

"Trevor was part of the Metal Allegiance family having sung on our song The Accuser as well as joining us for shows in 2018 & 2019," noted Mike Portnoy. "My deepest condolences to his bandmates, friends & family."

"Totally shocking news," said Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick. "Truly great guy/artist. Testament was supposed to tour with the band (derailed by Covid) and it was a blast to work with him in Metal Allegiance. Huge loss."

"Shocked and saddened to hear of Trevor Strand's passing. RIP," said Amon Amarth's Johan Hegg.

"Trevor was nothing but a lover and an amazing, talented human," said Suicide Silence. "We will miss him. Our hearts go out to the band, his family and all his fans around the world

The US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255, while in the UK people can call The Samaritans on 116 123

