Order your limited edition Nightwish x Metal Hammer bundle – featuring an exclusive t-shirt!

Inside the issue, we get the inside story of 10th Nightwish album Yesterwynde. Despite coming after a turbulent few years for the band, in which frontwoman Floor underwent treatment for cancer and band leader Tuomas Holopainen lost his father, it’s thematically upbeat.

“Yesterwynde has a very optimistic vibe to it,” Tuomas tells us. “It celebrates life and humanity and morality. The important things.”

The band once again rehearsed at a campsite in Kitee, Finland, although Floor stayed at home in Sweden and recorded her vocals there, following the birth of her second daughter.

“I was pregnant, and before that there was the cancer, and then I had my baby and I was just really, really fucking tired, so I wasn’t there like I had been in the past,” she says. “The connection to the album is much less than it was before, because we haven’t been spending as much crazy time together as we usually would. That doesn’t mean I don’t give a shit – quite the opposite – but I’m still growing into what it means, and what it means to me.”

