“We’re lucky to be alive!” Nightwish are on the cover of the new Metal Hammer – and it comes with two exclusive gifts

The new issue of Metal Hammer features Nightwish on the cover, as they gear up to release new album Yesterwynde.

Inside the magazine, Floor and Tuomas reveal the full story behind the epic record, which comes after a turbulent few years for Nightwish. Floor underwent treatment for cancer, while Tuomas lost his father.

“The major theme of this album is time – going back in time, recognising your own mortality,” says Tuomas. “I’ve come to realise how incredibly lucky we are to be alive. “It’s ridiculous, the odds that we are all here. We should celebrate it.”

In celebration of Yesterwynde, the issue comes packaged with a special album-themed bottle-opener keyring, and an art print of Floor Jansen.

In April 2023, Nightwish announced they were taking a break from touring, and wouldn’t be playing Yesterwynde live – but Floor insists otherwise, it’s business as usual for the band.

“I’ve seen a lot of reactions, people drawing conclusions,” says Floor. “Making an elephant out of a mosquito, as the Dutch say – making something much bigger than it actually is. It’s not the end of the band, I’m not going to leave, nobody’s angry at each other.”

Also in the issue, Mastodon remember breakthrough album Leviathan as it reaches 20, we count down the greatest Slayer songs ever ahead of their live reunion this fall, and doom trap queen Mimi Barks lets us into her nihilistic world.

We fly to the Swiss city of Basel for a crash course in anarchy and arse-flashing with Zeal & Ardor, uncover the real story of one-time Slipknot rivals Mushroomhead, and discover why UK hotshots Graphic Nature are a vehicle for catharsis.

Elsewhere, we hit the studio with Anthrax, Kittie’s Morgan Lander answers your questions on equal rights and cats, and Monster Magnet space lord Dave Wyndorf dishes out his life lessons - leather pants included.

All this, plus Nothing More, Thrown, Gojira, Julie Christmas, Battlesnake, AC/DC, Bastard Fest, Crypta, and much, much more.

