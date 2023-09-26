Order your limited edition Beartooth x Metal Hammer bundle featuring a hand-signed art print and exclusive bandana

Only 300 are available worldwide

Ahead of the Ohio metalcore mavericks' brilliant new studio album The Surface, we're delighted to reveal that Metal Hammer have teamed up with the mighty Beartooth for a world exclusive bundle that you won't find anywhere else in the world.

Alongside the latest edition of Metal Hammer magazine, which will include an exclusive Beartooth cover that you won't be able to get in shops, the bundle comes with an art print hand-signed by Caleb Shomo and a limited edition bandana. There are only 300 bundles available, and they are only available to be bought from our official Magazines Direct partners, so get yours before they're gone forever! 

Inside the magazine itself, we fly to Poland to see Beartooth in action, and sit down with the band's mastermind and frontman, Caleb Shomo, to get the inside story of The Surface and what has influenced its creation. As it turns out, despite the fact that Caleb has now headlined Wembley Arena with Beartooth, worships the rock greats and is rarely seen without a bandana, he’s actually reluctant to call himself a rock star.

“I will always just be a guy helplessly in love with rock’n’roll,” he says. “Fame makes me feel uncomfortable, but when I die, I want to have given every ounce to rock’n’roll.”

As mentioned, there are only 300 of these exclusive Beartooth bundles available worldwide, so order yours here while you can.

Also inside the issue, we have brand new interviews with the likes of Babymetal, Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Immortal, Tesseract, former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley and many more.

