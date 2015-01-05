Metal Hammer 266 is out now!

Metal Hammer issue 266 is kicking off the New Year in style with a WORLD EXCLUSIVE interview with Lamb Of God legend, Randy Blythe! We head stateside for an intimate one-to-one with one of metal’s most beloved names. Will we see a new LOG album in 2015? What personal ambitions does Randy have now that he is a free man? And how did he end up in a Taiwanese blockbuster?! It’s an eye-opener and you won’t read it anywhere else but here!

Also in our new issue, which includes a FREE CD boasting some of the young guns set to rule in 2015 and FREE WHILE SHE SLEEPS/CANCER BATS and SLIPKNOT POSTERS, our new issue includes:

A world exclusive interview with METALLICA! We sneak off to California to hit some half-pipes with Rob Trujillo, discovering his epic film plans for 2015, how he manages to balance family life with being in the biggest band in metal and, of course, the status of that new album.

Our huge 2015 preview! Who will conquer the next 12 months? Will the legends make a final stand? What’s the future of festivals?! All the big questions answered and our predictions for the year ahead, featuring OF MICE & MEN, JUDAS PRIEST, PARKWAY DRIVE and more!

A special interview with the mighty WHILE SHE SLEEPS! Look set to rule over the coming year, the Sheffield starlets make their own predictions for what 2015 will hold, as well as give us an exclusive insight into inevitably brilliant new album Brainwashed.

The most excellent and fast-rising NEW YEARS DAY! Set to be one of the biggest bands in our world, we grab a chance to chat with the brilliant Ash Costello, looking behind their pledge to bring the theatricality back into metal and witnessing the birth of a new star. Remember where you read it first, folks.

All this plus a special look into the amazing AUSTRALIAN METAL SCENE, heading to New York with X JAPAN, the world’s biggest cult band, grabbing an audience with the mighty MELECHESH, witnessing the arena-filling climax of BRING ME THE HORIZON’s amazing rise to superstardom and much, much more!

