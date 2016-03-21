Metal Church issue Reset lyric video

Metal Church have released a lyric video for their track Reset.

It’s the opening song on the band’s upcoming 11th album XI, due for release on March 25. They previously issued a teaser for the album, featuring a snippet of Reset.

The album marks the band’s first record with singer Mike Howe since 1993’s Hanging In The Balance.

Guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof said: “Mike’s voice sounds the same as it did two decades ago when we were writing The Human Factor – and the band is about as tight as you can possibly get.”

Metal Church are currently on tour across the US. They’ll return to Europe in May in support of the album.

Metal Church XI Tracklist

Reset Killing Your Time No Tomorrow Signal Path Sky Falls In Needle And Suture Shadow Blow Your Mind Soul Eating Machine It Waits Suffer Fools

Mar 24: Portland The Asylum, ME

Mar 25: Manchester Club Jewel, NH

Mar 26: Hartford The Webster, CT

Mar 28: New York B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, NY

Mar 29: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Mar 30: Westland The Token Lounge, MI

Apr 01: Ringle Q And Z Expo Center, WI

Apr 02: Cudahy The Metal Grill, WI

Apr 03: Des Moines Vaudeville Mews, IA

Apr 04: Chicago Reggie’s Rock Club, IL

Apr 06: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Apr 07: Columbus O’Shecky’s, OH

Apr 08: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Apr 09: Rochester The Montage Music Hall, NY

May 06: Hamburg Klubsen, Germany

May 08: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

May 10: London The Underworld, UK

May 12: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

May 13: Obertraubling Airport Obertraubling, Germany

May 14: Gelsenkirchen Rock Hard Festival, Germany

May 15: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Jul 15: Baligen Bang Your Head Festival, Germany

Jul 16: Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest, Netherlands

Aug 05: Pori Porispere Festival, Finland

Aug 06: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Metal Fest, Belgium