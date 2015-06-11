Metal Alliance US tour suffers fatal finance blow

Organisers of the Metal Alliance Tour have confirmed the jaunt has been cancelled after Entombed AD were unexpectedly “pulled” from the bill.

The Swedish band this week revealed they’d been removed from the tour without being given any explanation. Now organisers Continental Concerts say “unforeseen financial issues” are to blame for Entombed AD’s removal.

Nine remaining dates will go ahead as Deicide headline gigs featuring special guest support acts, Blabbermouth reports. However, it’s not clear whether the acts originally billed as part of the Metal Alliance tour – Hate Eternal, Black Crown Initiate, Lorna Shore and Svart Crown – will appear.

Continental Concerts say: “Due to unforeseen financial issues, Continental Concerts and the Metal Alliance Tour regret to announce that the 2015 Metal Alliance Tour has been cancelled. However, the remaining dates will continue as a Deicide headlining run, featuring special guests as support. Entombed AD is not on the bill due to the aforementioned issues.”

Jun 11: Las Vegas LVCS, NV

Jun 12: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Jun 13: El Paso Mesa Music Hall, TX

Jun 14: Lubbock Depot ‘O’ Bar Live, TX

Jun 15: Austin Empire Garage, TX

Jun 16: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Jun 18: New York Gramercy Theater, NY

Jun 19: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Jun 20: Charlotte Tremont Music Hall, NC