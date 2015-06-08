Entombed AD pulled from Deicide US tour

Entombed AD say they’ve been removed from the current US tour with Deicide without being given a reason.

The Swedish metal veterans have been on the road as part of a Metal Alliance tour bill which also includes Hate Eternal and Black Crown Initiate for the last week. But with 11 dates still scheduled, Entombed AD have been deleted from the tour posters.

They say: “Attention US headbangers. We got pulled off the US tour for reasons we don’t yet know. On our way to Sweden now. Never in 30 years have we experienced something like this. But we will be back soon.”

Headliners Deicide have made no comment but posted a new tour poster on Saturday, with Entombed AD removed from the listings.

Entombed AD changed their name from Entombed after a split with guitarist Alex Hellid. Under their new moniker, they released the album Back To The Front last year.