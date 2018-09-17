Metal Allegiance to perform Black Sabbath’s debut album in full at Brooklyn show

Metal Allegiance have announced that they’ll perform Black Sabbath’s 1970 debut album at their upcoming show in Brooklyn.

The metal collective featuring Mike Portnoy, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and Overkill frontman Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth recently released their new album Volume II: Power Drunk Majesty via Nuclear Blast.

They’ve played some live dates in support of the record, but will dedicate much of their set at the Brooklyn Bowl, New York, on October 27 to the Sabbath classic.

Judas Priestess, Alehkaine’s Gun and Magus Beast will also feature on the bill.

Metal Allegiance is the brainchild of Mark Menghi, who originally brought together Megadeth’s David Ellefson, Skolnick and Portnoy for the project in 2011.

Since then, an ever-changing list of musicians have played in the band including Scott Ian, Joey Belladonna, Charlie Benante, Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Kerry King, Dave Lombardo and Chuck Billy.

Volume II: Power Drunk Majesty features contributions from artists including Soulfly’s Max Cavalera, Nightwish’s Floor Jansen, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders, The Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad, Armored Saint’s John Bush, Accept’s Mark Tornillo, Amon Amarth’s Johan Hegg and Death Angel’s Mark Oseguesda.

Listen to Strnad guest on The Accuser below.