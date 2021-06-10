Meshuggah postpone European tour until 2022, and add extra shows

Meshuggah have been forced to push back their scheduled 2021 European tour due to on-going uncertainty about the transmission of the Covid-19 virus. Rebooking the tour for May 2022 has allowed the band to add shows in Ireland, Germany and France.

The Swedes, who recently entered Sweetspot Studios to record their ninth studio album, will now play:

May 05 Hamburg EOA GER

May 06 Leipzig Haus Auensee GER

May 08 Cologne Palladium GER

May 09 Paris L’Olympia FRA

May 10 Milan Alcatraz ITA

May 12 Munich Tonhalle GER

May 13 Lyon Le Transbordeur FRA

May 14 Nancy M'N'M Festival FRA

May 15 Wiesbaden Schlachthof GER

May 17 Berlin Columbiahalle GER

May 18 Tilburg 013 HOL

May 20 Vienna Arena AUS

May 21 Zurich Samsung Hall SWI

May 22 Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal LUX

May 23 Brussels Ancienne Belgique BEL

May 24 Lille L’Aeronef FRA

May 26 Nottingham Rock City, ENG

May 28 Manchester Academy ENG

May 29 Bristol O2 Academy ENG

May 30 Glasgow Barrowlands SCO

Jun 01 Dublin Olympia IRE

Jun 03 London Royal Albert Hall ENG

Tickets will remain valid from the 2021 dates. Zeal & Ardour will support at all shows.