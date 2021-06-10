Meshuggah postpone European tour until 2022, and add extra shows

Meshuggah have been forced to push back their scheduled 2021 European tour due to on-going uncertainty about the transmission of the Covid-19 virus. Rebooking the tour for May 2022 has allowed the band to add shows in Ireland, Germany and France.
The Swedes, who recently entered Sweetspot Studios to record their ninth studio album, will now play:
May 05 Hamburg EOA GER
May 06 Leipzig Haus Auensee GER
May 08 Cologne Palladium GER
May 09 Paris L’Olympia FRA
May 10 Milan Alcatraz ITA
May 12 Munich Tonhalle GER
May 13 Lyon Le Transbordeur FRA
May 14 Nancy M'N'M Festival FRA
May 15 Wiesbaden Schlachthof GER
May 17 Berlin Columbiahalle GER
May 18 Tilburg 013 HOL
May 20 Vienna Arena AUS
May 21 Zurich Samsung Hall SWI
May 22 Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal LUX
May 23 Brussels Ancienne Belgique BEL
May 24 Lille L’Aeronef FRA
May 26 Nottingham Rock City, ENG
May 28 Manchester Academy ENG
May 29 Bristol O2 Academy ENG
May 30 Glasgow Barrowlands SCO
Jun 01 Dublin Olympia IRE
Jun 03 London Royal Albert Hall ENG
Tickets will remain valid from the 2021 dates. Zeal & Ardour will support at all shows.