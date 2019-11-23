Members of Yes, Renaissance, Utopia, District 97 and more on Prog Xmas album

Members of Yes, Renaissance, Utopia, Hawkwind, Focus, District 97 and more all feature on a new prog Christmas album. A Prog Rock Christmas will be released on Cleopatra Records.
The collection has been masterminded by Yes bassist Billy Sherwood and features a host of prog luminaries covering a host of seasonal favourites. It also features a guest performance from legeendary actor Malcolm McDowell singing You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch! The full tracklisting is:
1. Run With The Fox – Jon Davison
2. Christmas Lights – Kasim Sulton
3. Carol Of The Bells – Steve Morse
4. The Twelve Days Of Christmas – Annie Haslam
5. Wonderful Christmastime – Billy Sherwood & Patrick Moraz
6. I Believe In Father Christmas – Martin Turner
7. Fairytale Of New York – Leslie Hunt & Robin McAuley
8. O Come All Ye Faithful – Sonja Kristina
9. A Christmas Song – Thijs Van Leer
10. You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch – Malcolm McDowell
11. Linus & Lucy (Charlie Brown Christmas Theme) – Geoff Downes [CD ONLY]
12. Silent Night – Nik Turner & Simon House [CD ONLY]
13. Happy Christmas (War Is Over) – John Wetton [CD ONLY]
A Prog Rock Christmas is available as CD or a limited edition red or white vinyl.