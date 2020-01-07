Members of The Body, Lingua Ignota and Full Of Hell form new project Sightless Pit

The Body’s Lee Buford, Lingua Ignota’s Kristin Hayter and Full Of Hell’s Dylan Walker have teamed up in new band Sightless Pit.

The trio will launch their debut album Grave Of A Dog through Thrill Jockey on February 21 – and to mark the news, they've shared their first single in the shape of Kingscorpse, which can be listened to below.

A statement on the project reads: “On Grave Of A Dog, the trio of Buford, Hayter and Walker combine their profound talents and eclectic tastes to make music that is defiantly original and emotionally sublime.

“Their debut album was crafted without any clear rules or guidelines beyond their desire to work with one another. The central pillar to what coheres the three into a unified voice throughout the album is a shared bleak vision of existence and a willingness to follow each other into bold new territory.

“Over the course of the eight tracks, the trio reflect the extremes and emotional weight of their world view through elegiac dirges, driving beats, explosive crescendos. Together, three strong voices unite to create a work of remarkable clarity of expression of enormous sorrow, futility and most of all, beauty.”

Grave Of A Dog is now available to pre-order on Bandcamp.

Sightless Pit: Grave Of A Dog

1. Kingscorpse

2. Immersion Dispersal

3. The Ocean Of Mercy

4. Violent Rain

5. Drunk On Marrow

6. Miles Of Chain

7. Whom The Devil Long Sought To Strangle

9. Love is Dead, All Love Is Dead