Melvins announce new album Pinkus Abortion Technician

Melvins have announced that they’ll release their new album later this year.

It’ll be titled Pinkus Abortion Technician and will launch on April 20 via Ipecac Recordings. It will feature two bassists, with drummer Dale Crover explaining: “With our upcoming release, we double your bass player with Steven McDonald and Jeff Pinkus holding down the bottom.

“It’s an experiment in the low end of the aural spectrum where we asked ourselves, ‘Would it work? Could it work? And should it work?’ The answers were yes, yes and yes!”

Vocalist and guitarist Buzz Osborne adds: “We’ve never had two bass players. We’ve had two drummers and two guitar players so it makes total sense to now have two bass players.

“We’ll be taking this two-prong bass attack on the road as well which should prove to be interesting.

“Pinkus Abortion Technician is a radically great record and was a stone groove to record. We drank a lot of coffee and enjoyed each other’s company.

“I like Steven and Jeff a great deal. I admire their bass playing and singing – and both of them can grill a mean steak.”

The album features the track Stop Moving To Florida – a medley of the James Gang’s Stop and Butthole Surfers’ Moving To Florida, along with covers of I Want To Hold Your Hand by the Beatles and Butthole Surfers’ Graveyard.

Pre-order will be announced in due course, with the tracklist available to view below.

Melvins Pinkus Abortion Technician tracklist

Stop Moving To Florida Embrace The Rub Don’t Forget To Breathe Flamboyant Duck Break Bread I Want To Hold Your Hand Prenup Butter Graveyard

