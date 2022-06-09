Melodic rock titans Journey release new video Don't Give Up On Us

Journey have released a video for Don't Give Up On Us, the fourth single to be plucked from the highly anticipated grooves of upcoming album Freedom. It follows the release 2021's The Way We Used To Be, Let It Rain – which hoved into view last month – and Don't Give Up On Us, which came out in April.

“It is a very melodic song," says guitarist Neal Schon. "It’s soulful, coming more from that R&B place and a little more Motown sounding but it definitely rocks. I feel like it's got Journey all over it".

Freedom will be the band's fifteenth studio collection, and will emerge on July 8 via Frontiers Music (UK, Europe, Japan) and BMG (Rest of the World).

"During the pandemic, there wasn’t much to do," says Schon. "I spent a lot of time in my little studio at home, learning how to play keyboards and looping. Some of those ideas ended up being songs. So it kind of came out of nowhere."



Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda are joined on Freedom by American Idol judge and bassist Randy Jackson, who previously played on the group's 1986 album Raised On Radio. The two drummers who feature on the album are Jonathan Cain, who was fired by the band after a domestic violence arrest in 2015, but returned last year, and Narada Michael Walden, who joined the band in 2020 but departed earlier this year.

Freedom tracklist

1. Together We Run

2. Don’t Give Up On Us

3. Still Believe In Love

4. You Got The Best Of Me

5. Live To Love Again

6. The Way We Used To Be

7. Come Away With Me

8. After Glow

9. Let It Rain

10. Holdin' On

11. All Day and All Night

12. Don’t Go

13. United We Stand

14. Life Rolls On

15. Beautiful As You Are