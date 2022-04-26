Listen to new Journey single You Got The Best Of Me, as AOR gods unveil Freedom, their first studio album since 2011

AOR legends Journey will release their first all-new studio album in over a decade this summer.



Freedom, the band's fifteenth studio collection, will emerge on July 8 via Frontiers Music (UK, Europe, Japan) and BMG (Rest of the World). And as a taste of what to expect from the 15 track album, the follow-up to 2011's Eclipse, the group have shared a new single, You Got The Best Of Me.



“I wanted kind of a punky rendition of [1980 single] Any Way You Want It,” says Journey's founding member, guitarist, songwriter, and producer Neal Schon. “I usually don't go in saying I'm going to look for something like that, but then it just came to me, like Wheel in the Sky did years ago. It just kind of flew out of my mouth.”

Listen to You Got The Best Of Me below:

Speaking about the origins of his band's forthcoming album, Neal Schon says: "During the pandemic, there wasn’t much to do. I spent a lot of time in my little studio at home, learning how to play keyboards and looping. Some of those ideas ended up being songs. So it kind of came out of nowhere."



Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda Arnel Pineda are joined on Freedom by bassist Randy Jackson, who previously played on the group's 1986 album Raised On Radio.

The tracklisting for Freedom is:



1. Together We Run

2. Don’t Give Up On Us

3. Still Believe In Love

4. You Got The Best Of Me

5. Live To Love Agai

6. The Way We Used To Be

7. Come Away With Me

8. After Glow

9. Let It Rain

10. Holdin' On

11. All Day and All Night

12. Don’t Go

13. United We Stand

14. Life Rolls On

16. Beautiful As You Are