Listen to new Journey single Let It Rain

Journey have shared a new song, Let It Rain, as the third single from forthcoming album Freedom.

Following on from 2021's The Way We Used To Be, and second single, You Got The Best Of Me, Let It Rain is the third taste of what will be the first Journey album in 11 years.

“We are excited for our new single release Let it Rain as it offers a sampling of what the next new chapter of music we have in store on our new album Freedom,” says guitarist Neal Schon.

Freedom, the band's fifteenth studio collection, will emerge on July 8 via Frontiers Music (UK, Europe, Japan) and BMG (Rest of the World).

Speaking about the origins of his band's forthcoming album, Neal Schon says: "During the pandemic, there wasn’t much to do. I spent a lot of time in my little studio at home, learning how to play keyboards and looping. Some of those ideas ended up being songs. So it kind of came out of nowhere."



Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda are joined on Freedom by bassist Randy Jackson, who previously played on the group's 1986 album Raised On Radio.

The tracklisting for Freedom is:



1. Together We Run

2. Don’t Give Up On Us

3. Still Believe In Love

4. You Got The Best Of Me

5. Live To Love Again

6. The Way We Used To Be

7. Come Away With Me

8. After Glow

9. Let It Rain

10. Holdin' On

11. All Day and All Night

12. Don’t Go

13. United We Stand

14. Life Rolls On

15. Beautiful As You Are