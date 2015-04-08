Megadeth have 15 tracks written, says Mustaine

Dave Mustaine says Megadeth have written 15 songs for their next album.

The band recently announced Angra guitarist Kiko Loureiro and Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler are on board to replace Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover, who left last year.

And in a post on Twitter, the frontman says he expects bassist Dave Ellefson to “freak” when he hears the pair in action as they get to work on what will be their 15th studio album.

Mustaine says: “Fifteen songs finished being written. Just waiting for Jr to arrive. He is gonna freak over Chris and Kiko. #Megadeth15.”

This week, former Megadeth drummer Nick Menza claimed he had been offered the chance to return to the band along with guitarist Marty Friedman in a move that would have reunited the Rust In Peace era lineup. But Menza says he turned down their “unfair” contract.