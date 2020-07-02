Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames announce 2021 tour

Megadeth and Lamb Of God have announced the rescheduled dates for their previously postponed 2020 tour.

The bands were forced to call off their summer North American run with Trivium and In Flames back in May due to lockdown restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic – but they’ve announced they’ll be back throughout July, August and September 2021.

The bands say in a joint statement: “We are excited to share the new 2021 dates for the Metal Tour Of The Year. All tickets will be honoured for the new rescheduled dates.

“If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. We can’t wait to get back on stage and get this tour kicked off.”

Megadeth are continuing to work on the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia, while Lamb Of God have just released their self-titled new studio album.

Trivium are planning an arena style show from Florida on July 10, while In Flames launched their 13th album I, The Mask back in March.

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames 2021 tour

Jul 09: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 10: Mt. Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino, MI

Jul 11: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 13: Burgettstown S&T Bank Music Park, PA

Jul 14: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion, OH

Jul 16: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 17: Charlotte PNC Pavilion, NC

Jul 18: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jul 20: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 21: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY

Jul 23: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 24: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 26: Camden BB&T Paivlion, NJ

Jul 27: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH

Jul 28: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Laval Place Bell, QC

Jul 31: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 03: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Aug 04: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Aug 06: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 07: Kansas City Spring Center, MO

Aug 08: Rogers Walmart Amp, AR

Aug 10: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 11: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Aug 12: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 14: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 18: Corpus Christi American Bank Center Selena Auditorium, TX

Aug 20: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Aug 21: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Aug 22: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 24: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Aug 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 27: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 29: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ

Aug 31: Reno Events Center, NV

Sep 01: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheater, CA

Sep 02: Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 04: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 05: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 07: Pocatello Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, ID

Sep 08: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 10: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV