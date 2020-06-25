Trivium announce plans to live-stream arena show from Florida

Trivium have announced plans to perform live for the first time since they launched their new studio album What The Dead Men Say back in April.

The band will take to the stage at Full Sail Live at Full Sail University in their hometown of Orlando, Florida, on July 10 for an “arena-style visual show” titled A Light Or A Distant Mirror, which will be broadcast live around the world.

The event will get under way at 8pm BST with interviews, live cuts and more before Trivium take to the stage, with tickets available now from the Trivium website.

A portion of profits from the show will go to the music therapy program at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Trivium explain: “We had to get creative when we heard there was no touring this summer. We held off on the Zoom concerts and asked our creative/production team to come up with the biggest real-time live metal streaming event of the summer and what we now have to present to you is our show called A Light Or A Distant Mirror.

“This performance will be 100% live and is not pre-taped. We will have a brand new epic stage set and lights, and we will bring it 100%. We are thankful to our friends at Full Sail University, who are providing us a first class performance arena and the Maestro broadcast team for streaming our show to the corners of the earth! We hope you can join us."

Full Sail University’s vice president of alumni and event production Jay Noble adds: “Hosting this virtual concert with Trivium is a true full circle moment for us on numerous levels. What The Dead Men Say was recorded on campus in our flagship professional recording studio, the Audio Temple, with course director Darren Schneider serving as a recording engineer.

“That experience allowed us to welcome home Full Sail graduate and Trivium guitarist Corey Beaulieu, alongside the entire band including Matt Heafy, who can recall recording at Full Sail during his teenage years.”

Noble continues: “Through our latest collaboration with Trivium, we are excited to bring this unique livestream musical experience to Trivium fans, our university community, and audiences around the globe, during a time when music is needed most.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Heafy was contributing music to a new video game titled Metal: Hellslinger alongside Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Soilwork’s Björn Strid and Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne.