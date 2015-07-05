Adler will never quit Lamb Of God for Megadeth

Chris Adler insists he’s never leave Lamb Of God for Megadeth – but adds that he’ll do whatever it takes to be a part of both bands.

Adler was recruited by Dave Mustaine to work on Megadeth’s upcoming 15th album, alongside guitarist Kiko Loureiro, after Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover quit.

And while it at first seemed Adler was onboard for recording duties only, he has since agreed to play as many live shows as possible. But whatever happens, he has promised Randy Blythe and co that he is going nowhere as far as Lamb Of God is concerned.

He tells The Jasta Show: “The first thing I did after I had that conversation with Dave was to get in touch with the guys and just see, ‘How does everybody feel about this? I don’t want it to come across as a threat. I don’t want this to feel like I’m leaving or anything.’

“And everybody was stoked. Because they know. They just know. I’m up until 4am every day listening to Megadeth. So, they were, like, ‘Dude, it’s amazing. Good for you.’

“If ever it came to a point where there was a question of this or that, it’s gonna be Lamb Of God. Lamb Of God is my baby. Being in Megadeth is kind of like I’m helping babysit somebody else’s kid. I love being there, but that’s not where home is.”

Adler adds that he was given plenty of freedom by Mustaine to put his personal touch on the songs. He says: “When I first heard the demos, it was well-played and it was drum machine, drum samples and stuff, and it wasn’t really my style of playing.

“And so, right away, I brought that up. I said, ‘Listen, I’m thankful that you’re calling me. But are you calling me because somebody is telling you to call me, or are you calling me because you’ve heard what I’ve done and you want me to do some of that — at least some of that — on your record. Because this stuff that’s on here – that’s not cool.’”

The follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider is expected later this year. Mustaine was last month named Metal Hammer’s Golden God of 2015. The band have two upcoming live dates scheduled at the Festival d’ete de Quebec, Quebec City, Canada on July 18, and at Loud Park 15 in Tokyo, Japan on October 11.