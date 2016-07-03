Megadeth cancel meet-and-greets on European tour for fans’ sake

Megadeth have cancelled all the meet-and-greet sessions on their European tour, because mainman Dave Mustaine believes fans weren’t going to get the “kick-ass” experience they deserve.

He says the band are all “pissed” after a disagreement with Wonderful Union, the company organising the events. And he’s vowed to make things up to followers who’d bought tickets in the hope of meeting Megadeth, a photo with the band, autographed poster, shot glass, fan club access and VIP upgrades based around each night’s show.

Mustaine says in a video: “We were doing meet-and-greets with a company, and they did not send a representative to Europe with us.

“We’re supposed to be doing this right. And since the meet-and-greets are not up to par, that I believe you deserve – and I believe it should be done really, really, cool – they’ve been cancelled.”

He adds that he’s taken personal action because he’s heard the company in question “never told anybody” about the cancellations.

“I hope this is not true, but we’re going to get to the bottom of it. Until this is done right, and done the way I believe you deserve, then I’m just going to have to wait until I can hang out with you guys in person.”

Mustaine had previously tweeted: “All meet and greets are cancelled as of 6⁄ 29 . Wonderful Union were told to email or text everyone that we are refunding the tickets. Evidently for two shows now they have not. I am letting you know.”

Megadeth are currently touring in support of 15th album Dystopia, with drummer Dirk Verbeuren in place of Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler, who’s on the road with his own band.

Jul 05: Athens Piraeus 117 Academy, Greece

Jul 07: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

Jul 10: Istanbul Rock Off, Turkey

Jul 13: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Jul 15: Dunaujvaros Rockmaraton, Hungary

Jul 16: Presov Harley Festival, Slovakia

Jul 17: Vozovicev Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic

Jul 30: Quito Teleferico, Ecuador

Aug 02: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Aug 04: Neuquen Estadio Ruca Che, Argentina

Aug 05: Neuquen Estadio Ruca Che, Argentina

Aug 07: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil

Aug 09: Belo Horizonte Expominas, Brazil

Aug 12: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil

Aug 13: Fortaleza Siara Hall, Brazil

Aug 16: Porto Alegre Pepsi On Stage, Brazil

Aug 18: Curitaba Spazio Van, Brazil

Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay

Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina

Aug 23: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina

Aug 26: San Salvador Gimnasio Nacional, El Salvador

Aug 29: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico

Sep 01: Santiago Plaze de Toros Santa Maria, Mexico

Sep 03: Monterrey Mexico Metal Fest, Mexico

Sep 24: San Bernardino Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

