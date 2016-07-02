John Corabi aims to avoid Motley Crue feud

Former Motley Crue singer John Corabi doesn’t want his recent comments about Nikki Sixx to descend into a feud – and to make sure it doesn’t happen, he’s going to avoid talking about the band in future.

Bassist Sixx said in April that the 1994 self-titled album recorded while Corabi was with the band had been a “painful” experience, and added that he hadn’t been impressed by the vocalist’s creative contribution.

Corabi initially stated that he “didn’t give a shit” about his ex-colleague’s quotes. Earlier this week, when asked again, he replied: “I have no idea why Nikki feels that I’m the biggest piece of shit to roam the Earth.”

Now Corabi has said via Facebook: “I officially have nothing to say about any member of Motley Crue ever again!

“I was asked a question about why Nikki dogged the Motley record and I said I have no idea why… blah, blah, blah. This isn’t news kids!

“I don’t really care. Never did, never will. Motley has retired. Motley is Nikki, Tommy, Mick and Vince. And it’s been that way since 1997, as it should be.”

Adding that he’s “not backing this bullshit stirring that is happening to start a feud,” Corabi finishes: “If you want to know about the Crue, ask the Crue!”

He’s gearing up to tour Europe and North America with the Dead Daisies, before releasing a solo live album later in the year.

Nikki Sixx: I was ready to call time on Motley Crue

The Dead Daisies tour 2016

Jul 14: Bang Your Head Festival, Germany

Jul 15: Kostryzn Woodstock Festival, Poland

Jul 16: Masters Of Rock Festival, Czech Republic

Jul 20: Dublin Academy Green Room

Jul 21: Belfast Limelight

Jul 23: Kent Ramblin’ Man Fair

Jul 23: Derby Rock & Blues Custom Show

Jul 24: Ebbw Vale Steelhouse Festival

Jul 26: Wolverhamptom Slade Rooms

Jul 27: Bingley Arts Centre

Jul 29: Cologne Luxir, Germany

Jul 31: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany

Aug 01: Berlin BiNuu, Germany

Aug 02: Osnabruck Bastard Club, Germany

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 05: Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden

Aug 06: Knislinge Helgeafestivalen, Sweden

Aug 08: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Aug 10: Green Bay Resch Center, WI (with Kiss)

Aug 12: Fort Wayne Allen County Memorial Coliseum, IN (with Kiss)

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI (with Kiss)

Aug 15: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI (with Kiss)

Aug 17: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL (with Kiss)

Aug 20: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL (with Kiss)

Aug 22: Dayton Nutter Center, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 24: Toledo Huntington Center, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 26: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 27: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA (with Kiss)

Aug 29: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY (with Kiss)

Aug 30: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA (with Kiss)

Sep 01: Allentown Great Allentown Fair, PA (with Kiss)

Sep 03: Worcester DCU Center, MA (with Kiss)

Sep 04: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME (with Kiss)

Sep 07: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT (with Kiss)

Sep 09: Richmond Richmond Coliseum, VA (with Kiss)

Sep 10: Huntington Big Sandy Arena, WV (with Kiss)

Oct 08: Saitama Loud Park 16, Japan

Oct 09: Saitama Loud Park 16, Japan

Tommy Lee: Motley Crue colleagues haven’t spoken to me since final show