Megadeth to decide on drummer situation 'real soon'

Dave Mustaine says he will make a decision about Megadeth’s drummer situation “real soon.”
The band currently have Soilwork’s Dirk Verbeuren out on the road with them as Chris Adler has returned to work with Lamb Of God. Adler was recruited by Mustaine to work on Megadeth’s latest album Dystopia and has toured with the band until recently.
But with Adler committed to Lamb Of God and not set to return to Megadeth until June 28, Mustaine says he has to decide how he wants to handle the situation going forward.
He tells Kerrang: “We’re still trying to figure out what we’re gonna do with our drum position. It’s great having Dirk here.
“He’s been really wonderful to play with also. So there’s not a shortage of great players out there, and we’re gonna make our decision real soon.”
Meanwhile, Soilwork frontman Bjorn ‘Speed’ Strid says he wasn’t surprised when Mustaine got in touch with Verbeuren.
He tells Kaaos TV: “Obviously it’s a great opportunity and it was a little bit surreal when Dave Mustaine is calling Dirk on the phone. But Dirk is a fantastic drummer, so I’m not shocked by any means.”
Soilwork have had to bring in The Arcane Order’s Bastian Thusgaard to fill in for Verbeuren.
Megadeth remaining tour dates 2016
Jun 16: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 17-19: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 22: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany
Jun 23: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Jun 24: Copenhagen Copenhall, Denmark
Jun 25: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway
Jun 28: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Jun 29: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Jun 30: Munich Backstage, Germany
Jul 02: Rishon LeZion Live Park Amphitheatre, Israel
Jul 07: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria
Aug 02: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile
Aug 07: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil
Aug 12: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil
Aug 13: Fortaleza Siara Hall, Brazil
Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay
Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina