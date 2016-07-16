Megadeth bassist David Ellefson breaks foot in Hungary

Megadeth were forced to cancel their appearance at the Rockmaraton festival in Dunaujvaros, Hungary on Friday night (July 15) after bassist David Ellefson broke his foot before the show.

Mainman Dave Mustaine revealed the news via Periscope as Ellefson was being assessed my medical personnel on site.

Mustaine explained: “So we’re here backstage and David Ellefson was walking across the ground and fell and broke his foot. So we’re going to be a little bit late going on tonight. Just want to warn you guys just pray hard right now that he’ll heal.”

Festival officials released details of the situation via social media.

A statement on the Rockmaraton Facebook page reads: “The bassist has a foot bone fracture and Megadeth are unable to perform. Organisers immediately called an ambulance and Ellefson was transported to St. Pantaleon hospital where his foot was placed in a cast.

“Despite the injury, he was in a good mood and was taking selfies with the paramedics on the way back to the venue when it still seemed that the band would perform.

“Lead singer Dave Mustaine decided to cancel the show despite Ellefson’s desire to perform with his foot in a cast. Mustaine then went on stage to announce the cancellation to the crowd.”

Ellefson’s injury is not expected to affect the two remaining dates on Megadeth’s current European tour in support of their fifteenth album Dystopia.

The band are next scheduled to perform at the Harley Days festival in Prov, Slovakia, on July 16, and will wrap things up at the Masters Of Rock event in Vizovice, Czech Republic, on July 17.

The group will have a two-week break before launching a Latin American tour in Quito, Ecuador, on July 30.

Ellefson’s news comes on the heels of Megadeth’s announcement that touring drummer Dirk Verbeuren has become a full-time member of the band.

The former Soilwork member was recommended by temporary drummer Chris Adler from Lamb of God, who recorded Dystopia and handled early dates on the tour.

