News in Brief: Drowning Pool perform with 82-year-old fan & more

Here is TeamRock’s roundup of all the news snippets from around the world of rock and metal on July 16, 2016. Compiled by our news team at TeamRock HQ. For today’s regular, more in-depth news stories, click the ‘News’ tab in the menu above.

Watch 82-year-old John Hetlinger perform with Drowning Pool

Drowning Pool fan John Hetlinger, 82, who sang the band’s trademark track Bodies on America’s Got Talent, took to the stage with the band at Chicago Open Air on Friday afternoon.

Hetlinger’s game show performance went viral after the retired US Navy pilot indulged his love for the band on TV.

And after the group said last month that they wanted to play with him, the collaboration has now taken place. View the performance below.

Drowning Pool continue their tour in Ohio later today.

Jul 16: Mansfield Ink In The Clink, OH

Jul 24: Auckland Kings Arms, New Zealand

Jul 26: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Jul 28: Brisbane Max Watts, Australia

Jul 29: Camperdown Manning Bar, Australia

Jul 30: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Jul 31: Perth Capitol, Australia

Aug 13: Brownfield 4B Wild West Bike Rally, TX

Aug 19: Glen Flora Northwoods Rock Rally, WI

Sep 10: Moline iWireless Center, IL

Suicidal Tendencies tease World Gone Mad

Suicidal Tendencies have released a brief trailer for their album World Gone Mad.

The band’s 12th studio album will launch on September 30 and features former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

The veteran sticksman recently said: “I think it’s very typical and very traditional Suicidal Tendencies. Our frontman Mike Muir has a very special style in which he writes his music and his lyrics and his structures. And I love it.

“It takes me back to how it all started, which was that punk attitude. I’m very happy to be a part of his organisation.”

Suicidal Tendencies have a handful of live dates planned over the coming weeks.

Jul 23: Mexico City Hell and Heaven Festival, Mexico

Aug 05: Oberhausen Ruhrpott Rodeo, Germany

Aug 06: Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans Crost Franck, France

Aug 07: Lokeren Pixas, Belgium

Cradle Of Filth launch Dusk And Her Embrace lyric video

Cradle Of Filth have released a lyric video for their track Dusk And Her Embrace.

The track originally appeared on the band’s 1995 album of the same name, which was reissued under the Dusk And Her Embrace… The Original Sin banner earlier this month to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The reissue features previously unheard original recordings from 1995 which were never used due to a legal battle with Cradle Of Filth’s record label at the time, Cacophonous Records.

The 69 Eyes release Miss Pastis video

The 69 Eyes have released a video for their track Miss Pastis.

The song features on the band’s 11th album Universal Monsters, which was released in April via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Jyrki 69 says: “It’s a driving rocker of a song which has already made people move in our live set. I got the idea for the lyrics in Marseille, France, where pastis is cheap and girls are pretty.

“I shot the video in the gardens of Palace of Versailles – I wanted to make it look like crazy, little art film influenced by as much Jacques Tati as Federico Fellini and classic French films.”

The 69 Eyes are currently on the road in support of Universal Monsters.

Jul 16: Vizovice Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic

Jul 23: Vanaja Wanaja Festival, Finland

Aug 05: Rejmyre Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden

Aug 06: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary

Aug 13: Riga Kubana Festival, Latvia

Sep 02: Kuopio Henrey’s Pub, Finland

Sep 03: Jyvaskyla WaterXFest, Finland

Sep 09: Tamperer Klubi, Finland

Sep 10: Lahti Finlandia-klubi, Finland

Sep 16: Helsinki Virgin Oil, Finland

Sep 17: Rauma Varastoklubi, Finland

Sep 23: Pori Bar Kino, Finland

Sep 24: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Sep 28: Espoo Sellosali, Finland

Sep 30: Heinola Tukkijatka, Finland

Oct 01: Nivala Tuiskula, Finland

Oct 07: St Petersburg Opera Concert Club, Russia

Oct 08: Moscow Red Club, Russia

Oct 09: Yekaterinburg Tele-Club, Russia

Oct 11: Minsk Re:Public Club, Belarus

Oct 12: Kiev Sentrum Club, Ukaraine

Nov 03: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 04: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Nov 05: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Nov 06: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 07: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Nov 09: Gdynia Ucho, Poland

Nov 10: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Nov 11: Dresden Reithalle Strabe E, Germany

Nov 12: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia

Nov 15: Erfurt HsD Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany

Nov 16: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Nov 17: Nurnberg Hirsch, Germany

Nov 18: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany

Nov 26: Oulu Hevimesta, Finland

Norma Jean stream Synthetic Sun

Norma Jean have issued a stream of their track Synthetic Sun.

It’ll feature on the band’s seventh album Polar Similar, which will be released on September 9 via Solid State Records.

Vocalist Cory Brandan tells Revolver: “Synthetic Sun is one of our favourite songs to play from the record. It was a lot of fun to write being that it’s a bit more technical in spots and a song that we actually recorded a lot differently than the other songs as well—using lower gain settings on our amps, playing with our fingers instead.

“It’s a very different song behind the scenes of Polar Similar. The song deals with watching a very close loved one destroy themselves and feeling helpless in their wake. Seeing someone stop being the person you used to know and change or move into something else.”

Norma Jean previously released a stream of album track 1,000,000 Watts.

Norma Jean Polar Similar tracklist