News in Brief: Drowning Pool perform with 82-year-old fan & more

Here is TeamRock’s roundup of all the news snippets from around the world of rock and metal on July 16, 2016. Compiled by our news team at TeamRock HQ. For today’s regular, more in-depth news stories, click the ‘News’ tab in the menu above.
Watch 82-year-old John Hetlinger perform with Drowning Pool
Drowning Pool fan John Hetlinger, 82, who sang the band’s trademark track Bodies on America’s Got Talent, took to the stage with the band at Chicago Open Air on Friday afternoon.
Hetlinger’s game show performance went viral after the retired US Navy pilot indulged his love for the band on TV.
And after the group said last month that they wanted to play with him, the collaboration has now taken place. View the performance below.
Drowning Pool continue their tour in Ohio later today.
Drowning Pool remaining tour dates 2016
Jul 16: Mansfield Ink In The Clink, OH
Jul 24: Auckland Kings Arms, New Zealand
Jul 26: Adelaide The Gov, Australia
Jul 28: Brisbane Max Watts, Australia
Jul 29: Camperdown Manning Bar, Australia
Jul 30: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia
Jul 31: Perth Capitol, Australia
Aug 13: Brownfield 4B Wild West Bike Rally, TX
Aug 19: Glen Flora Northwoods Rock Rally, WI
Sep 10: Moline iWireless Center, IL
Suicidal Tendencies tease World Gone Mad
Suicidal Tendencies have released a brief trailer for their album World Gone Mad.
The band’s 12th studio album will launch on September 30 and features former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.
The veteran sticksman recently said: “I think it’s very typical and very traditional Suicidal Tendencies. Our frontman Mike Muir has a very special style in which he writes his music and his lyrics and his structures. And I love it.
“It takes me back to how it all started, which was that punk attitude. I’m very happy to be a part of his organisation.”
Suicidal Tendencies have a handful of live dates planned over the coming weeks.
Suicidal Tendencies tour dates 2016
Jul 23: Mexico City Hell and Heaven Festival, Mexico
Aug 05: Oberhausen Ruhrpott Rodeo, Germany
Aug 06: Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans Crost Franck, France
Aug 07: Lokeren Pixas, Belgium
Cradle Of Filth launch Dusk And Her Embrace lyric video
Cradle Of Filth have released a lyric video for their track Dusk And Her Embrace.
The track originally appeared on the band’s 1995 album of the same name, which was reissued under the Dusk And Her Embrace… The Original Sin banner earlier this month to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
The reissue features previously unheard original recordings from 1995 which were never used due to a legal battle with Cradle Of Filth’s record label at the time, Cacophonous Records.
The 69 Eyes release Miss Pastis video
The 69 Eyes have released a video for their track Miss Pastis.
The song features on the band’s 11th album Universal Monsters, which was released in April via Nuclear Blast.
Frontman Jyrki 69 says: “It’s a driving rocker of a song which has already made people move in our live set. I got the idea for the lyrics in Marseille, France, where pastis is cheap and girls are pretty.
“I shot the video in the gardens of Palace of Versailles – I wanted to make it look like crazy, little art film influenced by as much Jacques Tati as Federico Fellini and classic French films.”
The 69 Eyes are currently on the road in support of Universal Monsters.
The 69 Eyes 2016 tour dates
Jul 16: Vizovice Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic
Jul 23: Vanaja Wanaja Festival, Finland
Aug 05: Rejmyre Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden
Aug 06: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary
Aug 13: Riga Kubana Festival, Latvia
Sep 02: Kuopio Henrey’s Pub, Finland
Sep 03: Jyvaskyla WaterXFest, Finland
Sep 09: Tamperer Klubi, Finland
Sep 10: Lahti Finlandia-klubi, Finland
Sep 16: Helsinki Virgin Oil, Finland
Sep 17: Rauma Varastoklubi, Finland
Sep 23: Pori Bar Kino, Finland
Sep 24: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland
Sep 28: Espoo Sellosali, Finland
Sep 30: Heinola Tukkijatka, Finland
Oct 01: Nivala Tuiskula, Finland
Oct 07: St Petersburg Opera Concert Club, Russia
Oct 08: Moscow Red Club, Russia
Oct 09: Yekaterinburg Tele-Club, Russia
Oct 11: Minsk Re:Public Club, Belarus
Oct 12: Kiev Sentrum Club, Ukaraine
Nov 03: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Nov 04: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Nov 05: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
Nov 06: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Nov 07: Manchester Academy 3, UK
Nov 09: Gdynia Ucho, Poland
Nov 10: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Nov 11: Dresden Reithalle Strabe E, Germany
Nov 12: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia
Nov 15: Erfurt HsD Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany
Nov 16: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Nov 17: Nurnberg Hirsch, Germany
Nov 18: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany
Nov 26: Oulu Hevimesta, Finland
Norma Jean stream Synthetic Sun
Norma Jean have issued a stream of their track Synthetic Sun.
It’ll feature on the band’s seventh album Polar Similar, which will be released on September 9 via Solid State Records.
Vocalist Cory Brandan tells Revolver: “Synthetic Sun is one of our favourite songs to play from the record. It was a lot of fun to write being that it’s a bit more technical in spots and a song that we actually recorded a lot differently than the other songs as well—using lower gain settings on our amps, playing with our fingers instead.
“It’s a very different song behind the scenes of Polar Similar. The song deals with watching a very close loved one destroy themselves and feeling helpless in their wake. Seeing someone stop being the person you used to know and change or move into something else.”
Norma Jean previously released a stream of album track 1,000,000 Watts.
Norma Jean Polar Similar tracklist
- I. The Planet
- Everyone Talking Over Everyone Else
- Forever Hurtling Towards Andromeda
- 1,000,000 Watts
- II. The People
- Death Is A Living Partner
- Synthetic Sun
- Reaction
- III: The Nebula
- The Close And Discontent
- An Ocean Of War
- A Thousand Years A Minute
- IV: The Nexus