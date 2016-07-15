Nice Jazz Festival set to feature Robert Plant cancelled

This weekend’s Nice Jazz Festival which was to feature artists including Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters has been cancelled after Thursday night’s lorry attack in the city.

A total of 84 people were killed when a lorry driven by Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel ploughed through a crowd who had gathered to watch the Bastille Day fireworks in the southern French city.

A further 202 people were injured – 52 critically, with 25 more currently in intensive care.

As a result, festival organisers have decided to cancel the music festival which was scheduled to get underway on Saturday.

Organisers say: “Following the tragic events, Nice is in mourning. The Nice Jazz Festival is cancelled. Our thoughts are with the victims.”

Other artist who were scheduled to perform at the event included the James Hunter Six, George Clinton, Snarky Puppy, Massive Attack and Gallant.