Megadeth go back to the day

Megadeth have released a video for 2004 track Back In The Day, which has never been seen before.

The launch marks 10 years since the arrival of their 10th studio album The System Has Failed, on which the song originally appeared. The concept for the promo was created by mainman Dave Mustaine.

Megadeth have also confirmed their first five major-label albums are to be made available as limited-edition vinyl picture discs.

Capitol Records originally released Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?, So Far, So Good… So What!, Rust In Peace, Countdown To Extinction and Youthanasia in two-year steps from 1986 until 1994. The new versions are remastered by Mustaine and pressed on heavyweight vinyl. It’s the first time the two later recordings have been available as picture discs.

The series is due for launch via UMe in November. Megadeth last week cancelled a string of shows, including their appearance on Motorhead’s Motorboat cruise, as Mustaine was ordered to rest for health reasons.