Mustaine doctor orders him to rest

Megadeth have been forced cancel a string of shows, including their appearance at Motorhead's Motorboat cruise, on the orders of Dave Mustaine's doctor.

The mainman has been told to rest after experiencing “complications” linked to his spinal surgery in 2011.

But promoters behind this month’s Florida event have confirmed a replacement: supergroup Metal Allegiance, which includes Megadeth’s David Ellefson and Chris Broderick, alongside Phil Anselmo, Scott Ian, Mike Portnoy, Joey Belladonna and others.

Mustaine’s outfit say in a statement: “Due to complications arising from a previous cervical spine surgery, and upon his doctor’s strict recommendations, Dave Mustaine has cancelled all performances for the next eight weeks.

“With rest and treatment, he is expected to recover and resume performing soon. The band was looking forward to the concerts and cruise, and is disappointed that they will not be able to see their fans. Megadeth expects to return to the road and will see their fans soon.”

Anselmo, who will also perform on the cruise with Down, says: “I always love getting together with my brothers and throwing down. The Allegiance jam is sure to be the best jam I’ve been involved with yet.”

Mustaine went under the knife in 2011 to relieve the effects of stenosis, brought on by years of headbanging. He said soon afterwards: “My neck is completely recovered – the surgery was a breeze. I can headbang, but with the limitation of, ‘Do I want to headbang or do I want to be in a wheelchair?’”