Megadeth are teasing a Friday announcement

Megadeth are teasing an announcement which is due to be revealed this coming Friday (January 11).

While the band are currently working on the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia – which is expected to be released this spring – the short clip that has appeared on the band’s social media channels doesn’t appear to be related to the new record.

The grainy black and white clip is accompanied by their 1990 track Take No Prisoners from their classic Rust In Peace album.

Could Megadeth be about to reveal a reissue of the follow-up to 1988’s So far, So Good… So What!?

It would make sense, especially after it was recently revealed that the band’s 2001 album The World Needs A Hero and 2004’s The System Has Failed would be re-released on February 15, complete with bonus tracks.

And, last summer, Megadeth released a deluxe version of their debut album Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good which featured previously unheard parts and performances.

Megadeth will set sail on the first-ever Megacruise between October 13-18, where they’ll be joined by Armored Saint, Anthrax, Devildriver, Corrosion Of Conformity, Testament, John 5, Doro, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, Metalachi and Metal Church.

The band will also head out on the road with Ozzy Osbourne later this year on the latest leg of Ozzy’s No More Tours 2 run of North American shows.