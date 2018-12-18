Megadeth albums from the early 2000s set for 2019 reissue

Two of Megadeth’s studio albums from the early-2000s are to be reissued in 2019.

The World Needs A Hero from 2001 and 2004’s The System Has Failed will arrive on February 15 via BMG on CD, LP and on digital platforms.

The World Needs A Hero has been newly remastered by Ted Jensen, who has previously worked with Guns N’ Roses, Machine Head, Mastodon and Trivium, with the CD and digital versions featuring live bonus track Coming Home.

Jensen is again behind the desk on the The System Has Failed reissue, and it’ll include the live bonus tracks Time/Use The Man and Conjuring on the CD and digital versions.

To mark the announcement, a trailer has been released which can be watched below.

Both albums are currently available to pre-order exclusively through Megadeth's online store.

Megadeth are currently working on the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia, with vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine recently reporting that they hope to release the album in the spring of 2019.

Megadeth will set sail on the first-ever Megacruise between October 13-18, 2019, where they’ll be joined by Armored Saint, Anthrax, Devildriver, Corrosion Of Conformity, Testament, John 5, Doro, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, Metalachi and Metal Church.

The band will also head out on the road with Ozzy Osbourne next year on the latest leg of Ozzy’s No More Tours 2 run of North American shows.

Megadeth: The World Needs A Hero

1. Disconnect

2. The World Needs A Hero

3. Moto Psycho

4. 1000 Times Goodbye

5. Burning Bridges

6. Promises

7. Recipe For Hate…Warhorse

8. Losing My Senses

9. Dread And The Fugitive Mind

10. Silent Scorn

11. Return to Hangar

12. When

13. Coming Home (CD Bonus Track)

Megadeth: The System Has Failed

1. Blackmail The Universe

2. Die Dead Enough

3. Kick The Choir

4. The Scorpion

5. Tears In A Vial

6. I Know Jack

7. Back In The Day

8. Something That I’m Not

9. Truth Be Told

10. Of Mice And Men

11. Shadow of Deth

12. My Kingdom

13. Time / Use The Man (Live) (CD Bonus Track)

14. Conjuring (Live) (CD Bonus Track)