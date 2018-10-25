Dave Mustaine wants a Megadeth cover band for Megacruise

Dave Mustaine says he wants to book a Megadeth cover band for their upcoming Megacruise.

The vocalist and guitarist was speaking with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM about the floating festival, which will take place between October 13-18, 2019.

He says (via Blabbermouth): “I wasn't really into the cruise thing at all in the beginning when we were approached with it.

“We had a sail that we had signed on for and for whatever reason, it didn't happen. We regrouped and got a new lineup and a new outlook towards this stuff.

“Because going out and doing this with a bunch of old barfly bands that can't do anything better than get on a cruise, hey, you know what? I think I'll pass. I'm not gonna go down and get the $2.99 shrimp cocktail.”

Mustaine adds: “But if it's something like this that's a lot of really cool metal bands, it's really short – it's not a week out to sea and four days is enough. And there's so many other fun things to do, like the whole karaoke thing we're gonna try and pull off.

“I don't know if it's gonna happen very well, but we're gonna try – we're gonna try and find a cover band that does Megadeth songs and let people go out there and just sing them.”

Bands so far confirmed for the Megacruise are Armored Saint, Anthrax, Devildriver, Corrosion Of Conformity, Testament, John 5, Doro, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, Metalachi and Metal Church – and Mustaine reports he’s been instrumental in organising the lineup.

He adds: "I want to make sure that in the event where we cast off and we're out at sea, if anything happens to anyone, that the show goes on. That people are gonna say, 'You know what? This is such an incredibly value-packed trip here that it's OK if somebody from one of the bands can't make a second show.'

“I want to make sure that people walk away going, 'This is the greatest thing ever.’”

The Megacruise will leave from Los Angeles and travel to San Diego and Ensenada.

Find out more on the official website.