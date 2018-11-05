Ozzy adds further 2019 tour dates - Megadeth to support

Ozzy Osbourne has announced further North American live dates for next year.

He’ll play a total of 27 shows, which will also includes the four concerts he was forced to postpone last month due to his recent hand surgery.

And he’ll be supported by Megadeth on the No More Tours 2 dates, which will get under way on May 29 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and wrap up with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on July 29.

The newly announced dates will come after Ozzy’s previously announced sets in the UK and Ireland, which are scheduled for early 2019.

Speaking earlier this year, Ozzy said: “I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers.

“I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”

Tickets for the newly announced dates, which can be found below, will go on general sale on Friday (November 9).

Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 2019 North American shows

May 29: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

May 31: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Jun 02: Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 04: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 06: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 08: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jun 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 13: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Jun 15: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jun 18: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 20: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Jun 22: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jun 26: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jun 28: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Jun 30: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Jul 04: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

Jul 06: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Jul 09: Edmonton Rogers Place, A

Jul 11: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Jul 13: Tacoma Dome, WA

Jul 16: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jul 18: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Jul 20: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Jul 23: San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 27: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 29: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA