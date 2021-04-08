Megadeth are auctioning a Vic Rattlehead NFT because that’s what bands do in 2021

Megadeth are the latest band to confuse us by dabbling in the world of Non-Fungible Tokens.

Following in the digital footsteps of Mike Shinoda, Clown from Slipknot and The Bronx, Dave Mustaine’s crew are auctioning a one-off piece titled Vic Rattlehead: Genesis via Rarible. The piece features the band’s logo and their iconic mascot revolving in opposite directions for six seconds, and the auction will run through to April 12.

For those luddites, like us, still grappling with the concept, an NFT is, we’re informed, a piece of digital media that's not interchangeable, which sets it apart from other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which are fungible and can be interchanged. So, yeah…

The world’s first Megadeth NFT has arrived. This piece is a 1 of 1 and exclusively available for auction via @rariblecom through Monday, April 12 here: https://t.co/L9fJr79Sl1#Megadeth #NFT #CryptoArt #VicRattlehead pic.twitter.com/oJuMVL571GApril 7, 2021 See more

If, perchance, you still attach some value to traditional fungible artforms, Megadeth have almost competed work on their new album, the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia.

Oh, and if you lose out on the Vic Rattlehead NFT, you could always invest instead in a) Dave Mustaine’s old banjo b) a Megadeth colouring book or c) a balloon filled with some garlic-scented air Dave Mustaine breathed out in a Warsaw pizza restaurant ahead of the first ‘Big Four’ show in Poland in 2010.

One of these items may be fake news, truthfully.