You can buy Dave Mustaine’s used banjo for £14,999

Got a spare £15,000 kicking around? If so, you could own Dave Mustaine’s old banjo.

The instrument, played by the Megadeth mainman on the song The Blackest Crow from 2013’s Supercollider album, is currently listed for sale on online instrument marketplace Reverb at £14,999.

According to Essex Recording Studios, who currently own the instrument, it was part of a job lot of instruments bought in 2020.

The listing reads: “This is the actual banjo owned by Dave Mustaine of Megadeth and used to write & record the only song Megadeth doesn't play live: The Blackest Crowe [sic].

“It was signed by him for our studio at Wembley Arena in London where we brought his entire guitar collection we purchased from him. Out of all of the instruments in the collection, this was the one he walked over to first and it was clear it was significant to him.

“That is when he told us it was used to write & record The Blackest Crowe, a song about his wife's mother facing death. It is the only song Megadeth will not play live. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the personal six string banjo of legendary platinum selling, Grammy winning guitar god: Dave Mustaine of Megadeth!”

Essex Recording Studios add that the sale of the banjo and other instruments will “help raise funds for our new studio that has been forced closed due to the global pandemic.”

