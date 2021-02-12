Dave Mustaine is recording “killer” vocals for the new Megadeth album

2020 may have seen the album release slate take a serious battering, but 2021 is already looking better, with everyone from Rammstein and Ghost, to Ozzy Osbourne and Guns N’ Roses working on new music.

One band who have been hard at work on a new album throughout the pandemic are Megadeth, and it looks like things are well on their way to being done and dusted.

Frontman Dave Mustaine’s son Justis recently posted a shot of his dad in the studio with the caption: “Vocals are being laid down and they sound KILLER! Quiet when recording please... #MEGADETH”

Speaking to a fan via Zoom as part of the recent Rock’N’Roll Fantasy Camp, Mustaine revealed the album’s possible title.

“The tentative album title we have right now is called The Sick, The Dying And The Dead,” he said. “We may change that, because there's some other titles, and I usually change the titles four or five times before I settle on anything.”

Mustaine also played a brief, if barely audible snippet of a new Megadeth song.

The frontman said in November that he’d been given a “delivery date” for it, but didn’t specify when.