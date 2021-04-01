Slipknot's Clown is selling his first NFT

Slipknot’s M. Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan is the latest musician to jump on the NFT craze, and will soon be auctioning off one of his own. The one-off piece in question is an image of the original logo from Knotfest’s Electric Theatre that sees insects flying out of his mouth.

The NFT (non-fungible token) is taken from Slipknot’s We Are Not Your Kind era and also comes with its original audio, which features some ghoulish, warping noise.

Still don’t actually know what an NFT is? Well, you’re not alone. An NFT is essentially a block of digital content, or piece of artwork, that can be traded. They’re backed up in the Ethereum blockchain which is a cryptocurrency that’s similar to Bitcoin. It’s sort of like being the sole owner of an original piece of artwork you might find in an art gallery, but in digital form.

Clown has now partnered with Zora to make the NFT available for fans, so if you fancy your very own, one-of-a-kind piece of digital artwork that features projectile flies, a clown and spooky AF audio then why not try your luck in the auction?

Other musicians who have dipped their toes into the NFT game include Mike Shinoda, Aphex Twin, Gorillaz and Kings Of Leon.

Watch the NFT below: