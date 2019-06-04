Megadeth announce Youthanasia 25th anniversary Halloween show

Megadeth have announced that they’ll mark the 25th anniversary of Youthanasia with a special show later this year.

The band will take to the stage at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver on Halloween night to celebrate their sixth album’s milestone, with tickets going on general sale from 10am MT this coming Friday (June 7).

Youthanasia was released on November 1, 1994, and followed 1992’s Countdown To Distinction. It featured the lineup of Dave Mustaine, Marty Friedman, David Ellefson and Nick Menza.

It peaked at no.4 in the Billboard charts and reached one million sales the following year.

Last month, Megadeth shared several pictures from the recording studio, where they’re currently working on the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia.

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine reported back in March that they had roughly eight songs ready for the record, but said that he wanted that number to increase.

Aside from work on the new record, Megadeth have a string of live dates scheduled for later this year, including their very own MegaCruise which will set sail on October 13.