Meet Me @ The Altar announce new EP and drop cheerful new single Feel A Thing

Pop-punkers Meet Me @ The Altar have announced their new EP, Model Citizen, due out August 13 via Fueled By Ramen. Alongside the announcement, the band have also shared its first single, titled Feel A Thing.

Feel A Thing comes with a computer game-inspired video with footage of the band supplying a technicolour performance inside an arcade.

Speaking of the new EP, MM@TA said: “We are so incredibly excited about Model Citizen being our first major release on Fueled By Ramen – these are absolutely our best songs to date.

“Model Citizen was originally a different set of songs, but we decided to throw it all out just days before the EP was due because we knew we could write a more cohesive story with lots of energy. With a heavy easycore influence, we hope Model Citizen knocks everyone out of their seats!”

In other news, Meet Me @ The Altar will be supporting Coheed & Cambria and The Used on their joint headline tour across the US, commencing August 27, 2021. Tickets go on sale from Friday, June 18 at 10AM local time via LiveNation.

Listen to Feel A Thing below.

(Image credit: Meet Me @ The Altar)

Model Citizen tracklist

1. Feel A Thing

2. Mapped Out

3. Brighter Days (Are Before Us)

4. Now Or Never

5. Never Gonna Change

6. Wake Up