Maynard James Keenan’s 8-year-old daughter Lei Li releases her video for Puscifer remix A Singularity

Puscifer have shared a new video, created by Maynard James Keenan’s 8-year-old daughter Lei Li, for vocalist Carina Round‘s remix of A Singularity.

The song is a dedication to the Keenan family‘s late dog MiHo.

"It’s hard to hear this song without feeling sad about losing Miho," says Lei Li. "Maybe this beautiful video of the stuff we took at the aquarium will help us feel better about her being gone."



Her father adds, "I helped my daughter, Lei Li, edit this clip in iMovie. Not bad for an 8-year- old.”

Speaking earlier this year about the loss of his beloved dog, Keenan said: "On Oct. 7, 2021, I lost my Muse. Deadly Little MiHo lost her 2 year battle with pancreatitis and kidney disease. We thought we lost her in late 2019, so I panicked and wrote her this song. We were certain she was done for. But we were blessed with a second chance and a bit more time. I rarely share things like this. Too painful. But this one can’t be kept bottled up.

As I have mentioned before, she has been hiding in most of my vocal tracks since 2005. She was either in or near the vocal booth every time I tracked. Her sigh, her bark, sniffle, sneeze. Her jingling collar. Her squeaky toys. Usually poorly timed."

Watch Lei Li's video for the song below:

The song features on Puscifer's remix album Existential Reckoning: Rewired, which also features tracks reimagined by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen and Radio 1 DJ Daniel P. Carter.



Existential Reckoning was released in October 2020.

Puscifer have live dates lined up in the US, UK and Europe. They will play:



US

May 18: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL

May 23: Asheville Harrah’s Cherokee Center - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, NC

May 27: Columbus Sonic Temple Festival, OH

May 28: Northfield MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage, OH

May 30: Rochester Kodak Center Main Theater, NY

Jun 01: Baltimore The Lyric Baltimore, MD

Jun 02: Atlantic City Hard Rock Casino, NJ

Jun 03: Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center, PA

UK/EU

Jun 10: Dublin Olympia Theatre, IRE

Jun 12: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jun 13: Manchester Academy, UK

Jun 15: London TBA, UK

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, FRA

Jun 20: Copenhagen Vega, DEN

Jun 21: Stockholm Fryshuset, SWE

Jun 26: Hamburg Docks, GER

Jun 27: Berlin Huxleys, GER

Jun 28: Berlin Huxleys, GER

Jun 30: Belfort Eurockeennes Festival, FRA

Jul 01: Tilburg 013 Poppodium Tilburg, HOL

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, BEL

Jul 04: Barcelona Club Razzmatazz, SPA

Jul 06: Lisbon Nos Alive Festival, POR

Jul 07: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, SPA