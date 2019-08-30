Mayhem unleash ferocious new track Worthless Abominations Destroyed

Mayhem have released a stream of their new single Worthless Abominations Destroyed.

It’s the first material taken from the Norwegian outfit’s upcoming studio album Daemon, which will arrive on October 25 through Century Media.

Guitarist and songwriter Teloch says: “After teasing you guys for over six months, it's finally time to show you what we have been up to in the studio this summer.

"Here's Worthless Abominations Destroyed, a track that was made with the intention to have this ‘all is lost and hopeless’ feeling.”

Daemon will be released on CD, limited edition CD Mediabook, gatefold LP, limited edition deluxe LP box set and on digital and streaming platforms.

The record's striking cover art was created by Italian designer Daniele Valeriani, who has previously worked with artists including Lucifer’s Child and Dark Funeral.

Speaking previously about the follow-up to 2014’s Esoteric Warfare, Teloch said previously: “I think this album will be most pleasing for old and new fans.

“As most of our devoted fans know, Mayhem has never released two albums that sound the same. That’s the case this time around as well.

“We simplified stuff, but at the same time tried out some new stuff to keep it interesting for ourselves and, also for our fans that dig that we are doing something new on each album.”

Mayhem will head out on tour with special guests Gaahls Wyrd and Gost across Europe later this year.

Mayhem: Daemon

1. The Dying False King

2. Agenda Ignis

3. Bad Blood

4. Malum

5. Falsified And Hated

6. Aeon Daemonium

7. Worthless Abomination Destroyed

8. Daemon Spawn

9. Of Worms And Ruins

10. Invoke The Oath

Mayhem 2019 European tour dates

Oct 31: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Nov 01: Leiden Gebr De Nobel, Netherlands

Nov 02: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 03: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Nov 04: London The Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 05: Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, France

Nov 06: Rennes L’etage, France

Nov 07: Lyon CCD, France

Nov 08: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Nov 09: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain

Nov 10: Madrid Mon Madrid, Spain

Nov 12: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Nov 13: Génova PTR, Switzerland

Nov 14: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 15: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 17: Lille Tyrant Fest, France

Nov 19: Kassel Musik Theater 130BPM, Germany

Nov 20: Wetzikon Hall Of Fame, Switzerland

Nov 21: Mannheim MS Connextion Complex, Germany

Nov 22: Oberhausen Turbinehalle, Germany

Nov 23: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 24: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 26: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Nov 27: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Nov 29: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Nov 30: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden