Maybeshewill set Fair Youth date

Maybeshewill have confirmed their fourth album is named Fair Youth and it's set for release on August 25 via Superball Music.

The band will mark the launch with their biggest-ever UK headline show at the Garage in London on October 17.

They say of the follow-up to 2011’s I Was Here For A Moment, Then I Was Gone: “It’s taken its time – but we’re happy to say it’s finally finished, and we’re really, really happy with it.

”Fair Youth was recorded at Seamus Wong and Park Farm studios with our very own Jamie Ward’s steady hand at the production helm once again. We’re unbelievably excited for what the next couple of years have in store.”

Tickets for the London show are on sale now. Maybeshewill also appear the following festivals:

Jul 11-12: 2000 Trees, Gloucestershire

Jul 18: Truck Festival, Oxfordshire Aug

29: ArcTanGent Festival, Bristol

Maybeshewill album trailer