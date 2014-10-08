Maybeshewill name tour support

Maybeshewill have confirmed Flood Of Red as support act for their upcoming European tour, which includes nine UK shows in December along with their biggest-ever British show next week.

The Leicester outfit appear at the Garage in London on October 17 to kick off the trek in support of fourth album Fair Youth, launched in August via Superball Music.

Maybeshewill recently said of the follow-up to 2011’s I Was Here For A Moment, Then I Was Gone: “It’s taken its time – but we’re happy to say it’s finally finished, and we’re really, really happy with it. We’re unbelievably excited for what the next couple of years have in store.”

The band recently released a video for their track In Amber, while Flood Of Red launched one for Throw, the title number of their second album, also available via Superball.

Oct 17: London Garage

Dec 04: Manchester Deaf Institute

Dec 05: Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

Dec 06: Glasgow Stereo

Dec 07: Birmingham Flapper

Dec 10: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Dec 12: Brighton Green Door Store

Dec 13: Southampton Joiners

Dec 14: Leicester Ukrainian Club (without Flood Of Red)